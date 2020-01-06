METTAWA, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were arrested after a high-value jewelry heist at a Costco store in Mettawa, Illinois.
Nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen early Saturday.
The men, Joseph Page, 24, Cortez Morrow, 37, and Clarence Blanchard, 26, have been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.
Lake County sheriff's deputies and a canine team from the Gurnee Police Department responded at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after a broken glass door and a propped-open security door were found.Surveillance video shows the items being stolen from a jewelry counter.
While responding, police got a call that three people were running eastbound across a nearby highway.
Police said the men dropped bags they were carrying when they saw a state Transportation Department truck on the highway.
A Gurnee police officer and his canine partner found the men trying to hide behind a concrete wall supporting a highway sign.
The bags of jewelry were later recovered.
The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved the criminal charges.