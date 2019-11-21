DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ten people have been arrested in connection with DeWitt County cocaine and methamphetamine busts.
On Tuesday, Nov. 18, as the result of a Task Force 6 investigation, ten people were arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine and Methamphetamines (ICE) and Conspiracy to Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine and Methamphetamines within DeWitt County and the City of Clinton.
Police said some of the cases are related. Some are independent cases.
Over the course of the investigations, Task Force 6 seized over two pounds of Methamphetamines (ICE) and several ounces of cocaine.
Six vehicles police said are related to the delivery of the narcotics were seized, as well as over $3,000 in narcotics related proceeds.
Everyone who was arrested was processed at DeWitt County Correctional Facility. Bond hearings are pending.The suspects names have not yet been released.