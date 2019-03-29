EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three suspects were arrested in an Edgar County home raid Thursday.
Edgar County Sheriff's deputies and Paris police officers teamed up after getting a tip about a wanted person being at a home in the 1600 block of S. Central.
They set up surveillance and noticed people coming and going from the home.
When they raided the house, three people with outstanding warrants were arrested.
Christopher Asbury had a warrant and got a new charge of possession of meth.
Gwyneth Blair had an outstanding warrant.
Dallas E Peterson also had an outstanding arrest warrant.
All three were taken to the Edgar County Jail.