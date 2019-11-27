URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities arrested two 18-year-old men in connection to a Tuesday night attempted robbery.
University of Illinois police arrested Jaiden N. Feller and Antonio J. Edwards at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, The News-Gazette said. Both suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
Officers said it happened at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday as the student stood outside of the Illini Union, located at 1401 W. Green St. in Urbana. Officers said Feller and Edwards approached, with one of the them telling the student “I like your backpack” and pulling at it before the second suspect hit the victim.
Police said the suspects ran without stealing anything. The student is expected to recover and was not seriously hurt.
Anyone with information should contact U of I police by calling (217)333-1216. Champaign County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-8477, online here or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.