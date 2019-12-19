TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of battering a police officer is behind bars after a traffic stop led to his arrest.
Police stopped 18-year-old Trae Fisher Wednesday in the 500 block of Cottage St. Officers recovered two handguns from him, along with contraband, scales and baggies, they said in a press release.
Fisher faces charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, armed violence and delivery. Officers said he's considered a person of interest in Kincaid and Taylorville crimes.
"Thank you to the citizens of Taylorville for their assistance on information that led to this arrest," the release said. "The citizens and the police are engaged and will not tolerate this type of activity period. We want to keep this city safe."
Police also thanked Christian County State's Attorney Mike Havera for reviewing the case and filing charges.