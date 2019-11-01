EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Three people are in custody, and police are looking for one more in connection with a home invasion in Effingham.
Police said it happened at an apartment in the 1200 block of N. Merchant Tuesday.
Police said four people forced their way in, threatened residents at the apartment, stole items, damaged a vehicle, and then left.
The next day, police arrested 18-year-old Zion Mace of Effingham, 18-year-old Caillou Repp of Effingham, and 20-year-old Noah Rebollo of Effingham.
All three are charged with home invasion, a Class X felony. Mace is also charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
If convicted, the three face six to 30 years in prison on the home invasion charges.
Police believe a fourth suspect was also involved. They are currently seeking a search warrant for that person.
Mace, Repp, and Rebollo will appear in court Friday, Nov. 1.
The police chief said this was not a random crime. He said investigations show this was in retaliation for a previous dispute. He said there is no ongoing threat to the community.