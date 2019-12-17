TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested two people and are still looking for one more in connection with a Taylorville home invasion.
It happened at a home in the early morning hours of Friday.
Police were able to arrest two of the three suspects they believe were involved.
Timothy Painter of Taylorville was arrested and charged with Residential Burglary.
Kenneth Damery of Taylorville was also arrested and charged with Residential Burglary.
More charges are pending. Police are still searching for the third suspect.