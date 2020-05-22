TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Several people were arrested, and one person is in serious condition after a fight involving tools like sledgehammers and shovels at Taylorville Square.
Police were called out at 9:30 Thursday night.
Officers saw several people fighting in the street, using sledgehammers, shovels, and other tools as weapons.
One person was hit over the head with a shovel.
He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, stabilized and taken to the trauma center. He is in serious condition.
Police said several people were arrested for mob action and aggravated battery, including the person accused of hitting the man over the head with the shovel.
Officers are working to learn the cause for the fight, but said it may have stemmed from another altercation earlier in the day.
Police said more people could be charged.
One of the people arrested who was charged with aggravated battery was hit over the head with a hammer. He sustained minor injuries.
Police have not yet released the names of the suspects who were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.