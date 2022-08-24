DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a suspected arson after the fire department was called out for multiple set fires in and around the loading dock of a vacant building early Wednesday.
The Decatur Fire Department was called out just after midnight for a report of a large brush fire behind 1800 E. Pershing.
Fire crews discovered multiple set fires in and around the loading dock area and found numerous round hay bales on fire.
Crews quickly put out the fires and searched the building. No one was inside.
The Decatur Police Department responded for an arson report.
A city operator and loader were requested to assist with breaking the hay bales apart.
It took three hours to completely clear the scene.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.