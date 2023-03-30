SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out overnight for a house fire.
Crews responded to the 1600 block of E. Moffat just before midnight for a report of smoke coming from a house.
Flames were showing from the entire second floor of the 2-story wood residential home.
Crews were able to use a fire hydrant that was directly in front of the house to fight the fire.
The house appeared to be vacant with plywood on one entry door and no gas meter.
The fire department said there were multiple points of fire origin suspected. Arson investigators were called to report to the scene.
Firefighters had to deal with multiple holes in floor on 1st floor. They were called back out of the home for safety.
Crews thought they found a different way to access the home through stairs to the second floor that were just inside a rear door. But the stairs were already burnt out and engulfed in fire.
Everyone was ordered out of the home. Aerial ladder trucks were used to fight the fire.
It took about one hour for the main fire to be knocked down.
No injuries were reported.
