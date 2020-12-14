DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man barricaded himself in a Decatur hotel room and started a fire, police said.
In happened after midnight on Dec. 12, police said, when an employee of Ramada Inn (355 E. Hickory Point Road) noticed fire alarms going off, showing there was an issue in a third floor room. The employee tried to use the emergency key to get in but could not.
Firefighters managed to breach the door and learned it had been barricaded, a sworn statement said. Police said they and fire crews entered and found Lee A. Pearce, 49, inside with a butane lighter in his hand.
Police said there was significant damage to room 305 from fire, smoke and water coming from the fire suppression system. Significant water damage happened throughout the hotel, they said, with water dripping through the first floor ceiling and standing water in room 305 and in the hallway.
Police said firefighters on the scene believed the fire to be arson.
Pearce is charged with one count of aggravated arson after his Saturday morning arrest. His bail is set at $200,000 in Macon County.
