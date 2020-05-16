CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - An arson suspect is behind bars after a Charleston fire early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to 123 Vine Avenue to reports of smoke coming from a window and air conditioning unit.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire. The residents home at the time were able to escape. No injuries were reported.
The fire only damaged a window frame, but there was some smoke and water damage.
Crews were on the scene until 9:40 a.m. Investigators found evidence that indicated an ignitable liquid was used to start the fire. An arson suspect was identified and is in custody.
