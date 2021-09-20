SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in multiple Springfield-area arson cases has been arrested in Sangamon County.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said 28-year-old Andy Broyles of Springfield faces three aggravated arson charges (Class X felony counts) related to "a series of recent fire incidents." His bail has been set at $350,000.
According to the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union Facebook page, Broyles' arrest stems from a series of intentionally lit fires from January to April. They said the fires occurred at an occupied apartment building and two homes.
Broyles was arrested after a multi-agency investigation led by Springfield firefighters and police.
"Without the cooperative efforts of all of the agencies that participated, this series of life-threatening fires may have gone unsolved," the union's post said.
If he is found guilty, Broyles could serve six to 30 years behind bars, with the sentence served at 85 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.