DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Arson is the suspected cause of a house fire in Decatur Thursday night.
Decatur firefighters were called to a home in the 1500 block of N. College St. around 11:15 p.m.
Fire was showing on the front porch of the home and extending into the first and second floors.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
Crews were able to extinguish it withing a half hour of arriving but were on the scene until almost 3:30 a.m.
Arson is suspected, but the cause of the fire is still officially under investigation.
