DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -Arson is the suspected cause of a house and shed fire in Decatur Monday night.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to the 700 block of W. Olive around 11:15 p.m.
Crews saw heavy fire and smoke in the front half of the home.
The structure was vacant. DFD discovered a shed was also on fire in the back of the structure.
Firefighters said the shed was on fire from a separate ignition source.
Crews were able to get the fire extinguished. Arson is suspected, investigators said.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
