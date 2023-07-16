DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Arson is suspected in a vacant house fire in Decatur.
The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a fire at 116 Colorado Dr. just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Crews found a vacant boarded up house with heavy fire showing through the roof. They were able to pull boards off the windows and doors for access and fire control.
The house was vacant with no active utilities connected.
The fire was caused by arson and will continue to be investigated, officials said.
