DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Arson is the suspected cause of two house fires the Decatur Fire Department responded to overnight.
Crews were called to 905 and 911 N. Charles St. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Both houses were on fire when they arrived. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from both homes.
The call was upgraded to a second alarm fire. Crews were on scene until about 2:40 Thursday morning.
Investigators said the cause of both fires is suspected arson.
