CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – The arsonist who set a Charleston bar on fire is headed to prison.
Court records show Brian T. Griffin was sentenced Tuesday after the February 2018 fire at Mother’s Bar. He started the fire, which affected the business and apartments above it.
Firefighters rescued five people from the structure before the roof collapsed. They had to use a ladder to save two people from a section of the roof. There were no injuries in the fire.
Griffin was charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder.
Griffin’s sentence includes 24 years in prison with credit for just over one year served. The attempted murder charge against Griffin, who pleaded guilty to setting the fire in February 2019, was dismissed.