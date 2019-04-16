Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.