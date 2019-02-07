CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A man who admitted to starting a fire at a Charleston bar has pleaded guilty.
Brian T. Griffin entered his plea on Thursday. He set the fire at Mother’s Bar in February of 2018, forcing a response from firefighters. Crews saved five people from the structure before its roof collapsed. Two people had to be rescued from a section of the roof using a ladder, while another three were saved when crews forced open a door.
There were no injuries in that fire. Griffin’s plea was to an aggravated arson charge. A second charge of attempted murder was dropped in exchange for his plea.
Griffin is scheduled to be sentenced for the crime at 9 a.m. on April 16.