JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Strawn Art Gallery is giving community members the opportunity to learn more about the arts.
The gallery has a long history of supporting artists. The Art Association of Jacksonville has managed the Strawn Art Gallery for the past 100 years. Artists from all over have been featured in the gallery.
"We think we have a real gem here, not just in Jacksonville and Morgan County, but in central Illinois," said Amy Jackson, board member.
From September to May, the gallery has a monthly art exhibit, at which community members can come, look around and purchase art.
"It lends a lot of value to everyday life, because it is something that not everyone encounters in their day-to-day work or school life," said Jackson, on the importance of the gallery.
The first Saturday of each month, the gallery has an open reception where artists come, stand by their work and answer any questions from community members.
In addition, the gallery also offers educational opportunities with classes for adults and kids.
The Strawn Art Gallery is a non-profit and money used to purchase artwork goes directory to the artist.
To learn more about the Strawn Art Gallery, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.