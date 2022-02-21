Illinois (WAND) - Walgreens announced entries are open for their annual Expressional Challenge.
Walgreens announced it invites high school students across the nation to make their submissions for the 12th annual Expressions by Walgreens competition. The contest awards monetary prizes in three categories, including visual arts, video production, and spoken word. The contest is meant to empower teens to use art to voice their opinions on issues important to them.
“Walgreens created Expressions out of a desire to help young people cope with some of life’s difficulties,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer for Walgreens. “Our commitment to improving the health and wellness of the communities we serve includes addressing things that improve our total state of wellbeing. Expressions incentivizes high school students to turn away from negative devices and exercise their creative devices.”
Expressions was established by Walgreens to educate, empower and equip young people and their communities. Since 2009, Expressions by Walgreens has reached one million high school students and awarded more than $350,000 in monetary prizes.
To learn more click here.
