SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It was the final day for the Facing Homelessness Art Exhibit in Springfield.
The event was part of Helping Hands and the Springfield Art Association's mission to bring community awareness to homelessness.
Local artists like Marianne Stremsterfer were paired with people who are experiencing homelessness. After hearing their stories, they created portraits.
"I had never talked to a homeless person before," Stremsterfer said. "This made me realize, we're all in this together."
Stremsterfer said after talking to her person, the project became a life-changing experience.
"In his youth, he had it good," Stremsterfer said. "There was a time period in his life where he got married and had four kids. Then, he said he made a big mistake. He came to Helping Hands and in his eyes was a spark. It was a spark of hope."
The executive director of Helping Hands, Erica Smith, said it was important to spotlight this issue in the community.
"As we look at policy makers and community response, we need to be strategic and intelligent, but also compassionate and understanding of the human beings involved," Smith said.
According to Smith, the goal of this project was to put a face to homelessness.
"Homelessness tends to be treated as an issue, and the people become invisible," Smith said. "We wanted people to see the grace and strength of individuals in our community."
From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, Helping Hands of Springfield assisted more than 600 people.
Smith said she thinks the art exhibit will be on display throughout the year at other locations in Springfield.