SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Medical Center in Springfield is making it their mission to help those battling cancer, but one way they are doing it doesn't involved medical procedures.
The March meeting of the breast cancer support group at Memorial Medical Center will focus on art therapy this month.
"When you think about someone's cancer journey you don't always associate that with an art program, but art is a great way to express emotion," explains Naomi Wands, Community Cancer Education Coordinator at Memorial Medical Center.
This is the first art therapy group for Memorial Medical Center. Wands says this program is a great way for women battling breast cancer to express their emotion in a different way.
"We're going to share time creating work. Also, a time where they can be open and work together on a project," explains Wands.
Wands says battling cancer can be very difficult, especially if someone is going through it alone.
"Every (person) needs support through their journey. If you do it alone, it's much harder. If you have something where you can come together and have something in common you just have that bonding time and people feel more accepted," explains Wands.
Participants will learn how to create canvas art from Peggy Means. She is the owner of Project Art in Mason County and will lead the session. Means is a cancer survivor, so she knows how some of the women feel.
"I'm a cancer survivor with Hodgkin's lymphoma. I went through the treatment and all kinds of surgery. Then in 2005 I discovered a lump in my breast," explains Wands.
Means says after battling cancer she took to art and she feels being apart of Memorial Medical Center's program will help her make a connection.
"Not everybody has the same story and some people who have not been through a cancer experience have no idea how you feel. It's fun to be with other people who have shared the same experience," explains Wands.
Art is a way to express emotions and how you feel, Means explains. She hopes anyone whether battling cancer or not can use art as an expression.
"Let your self-expression come out on a canvas or not. Just make something. Create something, it's just good for the soul,"
The meetings begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the Clark Conference Room at Memorial Medical Center. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month expect for December. For more information call 217-757-7684. For more information about Project Art, click here.