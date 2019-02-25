the art theater

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Art Theater is asking for help to keep its doors open and its film reels rolling.

The Art Theater is the only independent non-profit theater in the area.

It shows everything from Hollywood classics, to documentaries, to foreign films, children's features, avant-garde experiments, and midnight cult favorites.

The single-screen theater focuses on the exhibition of independent films.

In 2017 the Art Theater became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

It now depends on personal and corporate donations to keep running. 

The theater posted it needs $25,000 immediately to stay open.

Donations can be made at the box office or online by clicking HERE.