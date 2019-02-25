CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Art Theater is asking for help to keep its doors open and its film reels rolling.
The Art Theater is the only independent non-profit theater in the area.
It shows everything from Hollywood classics, to documentaries, to foreign films, children's features, avant-garde experiments, and midnight cult favorites.
The single-screen theater focuses on the exhibition of independent films.
In 2017 the Art Theater became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
It now depends on personal and corporate donations to keep running.
The theater posted it needs $25,000 immediately to stay open.
Donations can be made at the box office or online.