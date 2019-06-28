ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Set up was underway Friday for the largest fireworks display in central Illinois! It's the annual Arthur Freedom Celebration.
The event boasts a spectacular fireworks show, drawing in a crowd of roughly 20 thousand people.
Area businesses typically see a boost in their profits, and locals say they're excited to see Saturday night's main event!
"I love them, I feel like they get better every year. I feel like they throw in so many new things every year, and I feel like they're just awesome! So, they bring a lot of new people to the community every year,” said Moultrie County resident, Jordyn Edwards.
There are many events in and around Arthur the day of the fireworks. People interested in taking part can click here for more information.
As for the main event venue at Jurgens Park, there’s a lot to know as far as parking, seating, and concessions are concerned. This interactive map by Coles County Regional Planning tracks all of those features.
Lastly, traffic is another big concern in and around Arthur during the fireworks. Here’s a message from Arthur Police about road closures in the town.
The Freedom Celebration is Saturday, June 29.