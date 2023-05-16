DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — America’s newest Early Music festival, the Five Cities Baroque Festival, will launch May 19th in Decatur.
Festival organizers say the two-day event will draw together the best Baroque musicians from across the state of Illinois and guest artists from as far as California to deliver three concerts of Baroque music, including both familiar works and music never before heard on American soil.
On May 19th, nationally renowned organist Stephen Buzard will kick off the Festival with a recital of music by J.S. Bach on the Baroque-style organ at First United Methodist Church of Decatur. The following afternoon will bring a concert of chamber music by Bach, Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Arcangelo Corelli, Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber, and Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The keynote concert of the Festival will take place Saturday, May 20 at First United Methodist Church, featuring a performance of Bach’s Cantata 42 and the North American premiere of Jan Dismas Zelenka’s Litaniae Omnium Sanctorum, ZWV 153, by the Festival Chorus, Festival Orchestra, and an array of soloists drawn from across the United States.
Admission to all concerts is free; donations will be accepted at the door.
Stephen Buzard in Recital
- Friday, May 19th, 7:30 PM
- First United Methodist Church of Decatur
- 201 W. North St. Decatur, IL 62522
An Afternoon of Chamber Music
- Saturday, May 20th, 2 PM
- St. John’s Episcopal Church of Decatur
- 130 W. Eldorado St. Decatur, IL 62522
Keynote Concert: Bach and Zelenka
- Saturday, May 20th, 7:30 PM
- First United Methodist Church of Decatur
- 201 W. North St. Decatur, IL 62522
To learn more, click here.
