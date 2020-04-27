DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Area Arts Council's biggest fundraising event moves online Thursday.
The 20th annual Corks and Forks will be held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order and CDC regulations. Community members can watch the broadcast through Facebook, Youtube or the Decatur Area Arts Council's webpage.
"It is a community event and we hope to engage the community in many ways, but this is an important fundraiser for the arts council," said Jerry Johnson, Executive Director.
The three-hour broadcast will feature numerous segments dedicated to wine and food tasting from guests and restaurants in the area. Johnson said this event not only features local businesses, but it's a great way for the community to see the work the arts council does and the programs they host.
"Part of this event's focus is to support out local businesses, so that is one thing we are encouraging people to do. We will also be talking about a lot of our program that this event supports."
Corks and Forks is Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The online auction is happening now, click here to learn more. The arts council is also holding a raffle to win a bus trip theatre pack to see "Hamilton" at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis.
