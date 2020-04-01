CHICAGO (WAND) - A collaborative fund to help support artists in Illinois will help them continue to perform during these challenging times.
The collaboration is between the State of Illinois, the City of Chicago and the broader philanthropic community. It is co-chaired by Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker and Chicago First Lady Amy Amy Eshleman.
An online platform features talented artists, performers, singers, poets, painters, writers and many more from across Illinois and their work for the public to enjoy. The website is a place for people to connect, express and inspire.
The Arts for Illinois Relief Fund will provide immediate relief directly to individual artists and artisans, including stage and production crew members and part-time cultural workers, as well as art organizations, through grants to help those unable to work during this temporary shut-down.
