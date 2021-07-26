DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An increase to COVID-19 hospitalization has doctors concerned about a fourth surge in cases.
Doctor Ted Clark, Chief Medical Officer at Decatur Memorial Hospital, said Memorial Health System has seen an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the majority of those are unvaccinated people.
"We know that the vaccine is safe," Clark said. "We know that the vaccine is effective at reducing hospitalization, illness and death."
As hospitalizations rise, the family of Larry Smith is urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Smith died three days before Christmas due to COVID-19. His family told WAND News he had just celebrated his 66th birthday.
"He fought so hard," his daughter, Amber Simpson, shared.
Smith had no underlying heath issues. He was active and family said he was very cautious and always wore his mask. His wife, Debbie, said it was so difficult on the family because they couldn't be with him during his final days.
"We watched him take his last breath on a Zoom meeting with a total stranger holding his hand," Debbie said.
Smith's family wants people in the community to step up and get the vaccine so no one else has to go through the same pain they experienced.
"We need to stand together. We are coming up on a huge potential surge with the delta variant and now is our chance. We have to get ahead of this before it's too late," said Simpson.
Larry Smith was just a few months away from getting the vaccine. His family said if he could have made it a few more months, he would have made sure to get his shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.