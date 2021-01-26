DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County health officials confirmed they have found a United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.
This mutation of the novel coronavirus is known as the first variant case in central Illinois. As reports show cases of the mutated virus in the U.S., the nation's top doctor said it's time to "double down."
While Illinois is slowly reopening, COVID-19 and its mutations creep from behind. Dr. Anthony Fauci describes this moment as a race against time. He said people have to pay attention, because the virus is evolving.
As of late January, variants of COVID-19 stem from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil. Reports show the mutation from South Africa may be more resistant. While counties across central Illinois are already administering vaccines, there are growing concerns of its efficacy.
Dr. Marc Shelton told WAND News central Illinoisan should still take the vaccine.
"Vaccinations (are) one of the key quarter stones of getting out of this pandemic," Dr. Shelton said.
Dr. Shelton is the chief medical officer with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. He said the mutations are similar to the flu, whereas the virus is changing and health experts need to stay on top of it. Dr. Shelton said it is important to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
"If we thin out the disease enough, the spread can be reduced," Dr. Shelton added.
Health officials said its crunch time. This is not just a fight to beat COVID-19. Dr. Fauci said health officials want to vaccinate 280 million people, but they don't have vaccines of that size yet. Fauci described the virus as a moving target.
Now, the fight has turned into a race to beat COVID-19's mutations.
For now, Dr. Shelton suggested 'double masking.; A cloth mask with a medical grade mask should help.
Shelton said social distancing and limited traveling is a priority now more than ever.
