MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County as of Thursday, March 26, health department officials said.
The Macon County Health Department said the county had 15 completed tests with nine negative results and six pending. Six more Macon County residents were tested outside of the county, resulting in six negative test results.
"There is also a possibility that a provider has submitted and/or will submit a test to a private lab and the MCHD may not be notified, therefore unable to track that submission," health officials said. "If a private lab test is confirmed positive, the MCHD would be notified at that time."
MCHD officials assured the public it will be notified if there is a positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Macon County.
The public is reminded to continue practicing social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19. Should someone show symptoms, including a fever, cough or shortness of breath, avoid going to the hospital unless there is a true emergency. A primary care physician should be called first.