(WAND) - AAA is reporting as some states begin to reopen, gas prices are on the rise.
State gas price averages increased for less than a dozen states in the last week, but they were large enough jumps to push an increase to the national average.
At $1.78, Monday’s average is a penny more expensive than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago and $1.11 cheaper than last year at this time.
“As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although U.S. gasoline demand has incrementally increased, it remains below 6 million b/d.”
The Great Lakes and Central region saw double-digit increases in a few states. However, the majority of the country saw decreases of a nickel or less.
Pump price are expected to flucuate across the country in coming weeks as more states reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and more people start driving regularly again.
Monday
Sunday
Week Ago
Month Ago
One Year Ago
National
$1.784
$1.784
$1.774
$1.944
$2.895
Chicago Metro
$1.989
$1.983
$1.923
$2.108
$3.234
Chicago City
$2.193
$2.177
$2.128
$2.329
$3.387
Bloomington
$1.719
$1.718
$1.627
$1.740
$2.840
Champaign
$1.897
$1.883
$1.814
$1.984
$2.809
Peoria
$1.833
$1.833
$1.793
$1.984
$2.800
Rockford
$1.718
$1.712
$1.604
$1.780
$2.845
Springfield
$1.628
$1.625
$1.376
$1.609
$2.841
Fort Wayne, IN
$1.590
$1.589
$1.335
$1.548
$2.841
South Bend IN
$1.550
$1.555
$1.241
$1.455
$2.900
