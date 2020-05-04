Illinois gas prices on the rise

(WAND) - AAA is reporting as some states begin to reopen, gas prices are on the rise.

State gas price averages increased for less than a dozen states in the last week, but they were large enough jumps to push an increase to the national average.

At $1.78, Monday’s average is a penny more expensive than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago and $1.11 cheaper than last year at this time.

“As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although U.S. gasoline demand has incrementally increased, it remains below 6 million b/d.”

 

The Great Lakes and Central region saw double-digit increases in a few states. However, the majority of the country saw decreases of a nickel or less. 

 

Pump price are expected to flucuate across the country in coming weeks as more states reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and more people start driving regularly again.

 

 

 

Monday

Sunday

Week Ago

Month Ago

One Year Ago

National

$1.784

$1.784

$1.774

$1.944

$2.895

Chicago Metro

$1.989

$1.983

$1.923

$2.108

$3.234

Chicago City

$2.193

$2.177

$2.128

$2.329

$3.387

Bloomington

$1.719

$1.718

$1.627

$1.740

$2.840

Champaign

$1.897

$1.883

$1.814

$1.984

$2.809

Peoria

$1.833

$1.833

$1.793

$1.984

$2.800

Rockford

$1.718

$1.712

$1.604

$1.780

$2.845

Springfield

$1.628

$1.625

$1.376

$1.609

$2.841

Fort Wayne, IN

$1.590

$1.589

$1.335

$1.548

$2.841

South Bend IN

$1.550

$1.555

$1.241

$1.455

$2.900

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.