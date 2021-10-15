(WAND)- Earlier this week, health officials announced that older adults without heart disease should not take daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks or strokes.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says bleeding risks for adults in their 60's and up outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin.
The group says regardless of age, you should talk to your doctor about stopping or starting daily low-dose aspirin.
Local HSHS St. Mary's Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Amit Dande states, "If you have had a history of heart attack or a stroke, you should not stop the aspirin. This recommendation does not apply to people who have heart disease and have been recommended to take aspirin by their doctors."
Dr. Dande says patients are now prescribed other medications which reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
