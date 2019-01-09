ILLINOIS (WAND) – Several U.S. Senators from Illinois are backing a proposed ban on assault weapons in the United States.
The Assault Weapons Ban of 2019 would push to ban all sales, transfers, manufacturing and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, according to a release from Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). She and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), along with 26 other legislators, introduced the legislation.
A press release from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) says people who have military-style assault weapons and magazines at the time the bill potentially becomes law would be able to keep them.
Ammunition-feeding devices holding more than 10 rounds would be banned, along with assault weapons that take detachable ammunition magazines. Assault weapons that have pistol grips, forward grips, barrel shrouds, threaded barrels or a stock that folds or telescopes would be banned.
In addition, the bill would require background checks for future sales, trades or gifts involving assault weapons listed in the bill. Assault weapons citizens are allowed to keep would have to be securely stored or use a trigger lock. Bump-fire stocks and other things that allow guns to be fully automatic when they fire would be banned.
Over 2,200 guns meant for hunting, recreation or home defense are exempt in the bill.