SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur case seeking to lift the Illinois ban on 170 models of semi-automatic rifles, also referred to as assault weapons, was argued Tuesday before the Illinois Supreme Court.
The lead plaintiff in the case is State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur. The main argument has been equal protection under the law. While most citizens are prohibited from buying or selling the guns the law provides exemptions for certain individuals.
After the hearing Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul pointed to the large numbers of mass shootings in the United States. He went on to say the law helps keep people safe.
The Supreme Court has taken the case under advisement and will have a ruling at a later date.
