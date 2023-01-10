SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB5471 has passed the Illinois Senate and the House. It will now head to Governor Pritzker's desk.
The Senate's version of the bill made some changes from the House version which passed on the weekend.
“We can no longer allow mass shootings to be part of our norm,” said Senator Morrison (D-Lake Forest), who represents Highland Park. “This is a long overdue step toward keeping communities safer.”
If the bill were to go into effect, it would immediately end the sale, delivery, and purchase of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The legislation has created a list of weapons subject to the ban that the Illinois State Police could update as needed. Those who already own such guns would be required to register them with the Illinois State Police but they would not have to surrender them.
The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the House on Tuesday afternoon.
Senator Turner (R-Beason) said, “It’s disappointing that such a controversial and consequential piece of legislation be once again taken up during lame duck session, where so many legislators are no longer accountable to their voters."
State Rep. Bob Morgan who witnessed the Highland Park shooting on July 4 said this of the bill's passing, "The Senate stepped up and took bold action to save lives in Illinois tonight, and I applaud Senate President Don Harmon and his Democratic caucus for their leadership. Tomorrow, we have the chance to pass this once and for all, and send it to the Governor’s desk for signature. I urge my fellow Representatives to vote yes.”
Senator Rose (R-Mahomet) released a statement that said, “I support the 2nd Amendment rights of all law-abiding gun owners. This is why I opposed and voted against the recent gun-grab legislation in Springfield. This legislation is another massive overreach by the majority party that goes after our lawful gun owners instead of criminals."
Officials have said that the law would take effect on January 1, 2024.
In a statement released after the passage by the House and Senate, Governor Pritzker said the bill is one he, "will be proud to sign."
This is a developing story and WAND will update as reactions to the passing of HB5471 come in.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
