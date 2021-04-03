CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Easter 2020 was among the first cancelled holiday because of the Coronavirus pandemic, so Assisted Living Facilities are ecstatic to celebrate a more normal Easter holiday.
One resident at Bickford in Champaign Assisted Living Facility reunited with her daughter, Karen Mohr, after months of no contact. "
"It's such a wonderful feeling.. a feeling of relief." Mohr tells WAND News.
A year ago, Easter 2020 was a completely different experience for this living facility.
"Easter day we saw mom through her window of her room. Did a lot of waving and blowing kisses, as it was very different, very emotional....that was very hard, just to see her through the glass door." Mohr says.
Bickford Living Director says the transition from last year to this year has been huge. "We weren't allowing visitors at that time we were quarantine...no easter dinner, it was lonely." Pam Lance says about Easter 2020. However this year, it's going to be a complete 180.m
"We will have a big Easter dinner so that's nice and families can now take their loved ones out to their home to have Easter dinners." Lance tells WAND News.
Lance mentions how difficult the past year has been in terms of Holiday celebrations. "The residents, as everyone knows it takes an emotional toll, when they can't visit with their loved ones in person. It can be pretty lonely if you're eating in your room and not being able to socialize with your peers."
This year, loved ones can take Bickford residents out of the facility for Easter or come inside to spend the holiday with them. Something residents and staff are extremely grateful for.
Mohr tells WAND News, "It'll just be wonderful to see all of our family members again." While Lance says, "I'm just thrilled that they can see their loved ones. I'm glad to see people reunited again."
