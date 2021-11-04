SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) -Booster vaccines are boosting up across Central Illinois, and many doses are going straight to assisted living facilities where residents are waiting for them to feel more protected.
Many residents at Autumn Fields in Savoy have been waiting for the shot since they got approved. "Oh, I'm ready to get it," says Joanne W. Curtis, a resident for Autumn Fields, tells WAND News, "Im very pleased to get the booster shot. I'd like to get rid of the masks, but that's a different story."
Residents say anything to keep moving one step forward in the pandemic.
The Regional Community Relations Director says the majority of residents have had no hesitations. Jennifer Gusman says, "A lot of the residents are very excited; they understand the importance of having the COVID vaccine and staying safe. With the booster shot, you know, obviously, with our senior population, it's very important that they're getting protected."
Betty Frerichs is a long-time resident at Autumn Fields and has seen what the pandemic has done firsthand to her and her family. She's hoping this booster continues to keep her safe. "I feel that this one little step that we take, if it will help me or keep me from getting it, then I'm ready for it."
Just as the holidays ring around the corner, they hope this allows for fewer restrictions.
Gusman says, "the last thing you want to see as holidays coming around and we're having more and more family and outside people coming around is taking any chances of anything coming in and having an outbreak, so this will definitely help us in staying safe."
As younger kids begin their vaccine process, residents hope getting the booster helps make sure nothing gets in the way of spending time with little ones. Residents say they are thankful for the booster vaccine clinic and hope to keep moving forward in the pandemic.
