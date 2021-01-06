SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan assisted living facility is helping residents feel physically connected to their loved ones amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Welsh family gifted Courtyard Estates of Sullivan, Supportive Living, with a "hugging booth."
The family came up with the idea, along with the materials and the construction of the whole booth.
It sits against an outer door that gives families safe entrance into a booth and it is fit with plastic arms and gloves on both sides of the booth, for both the tenant and family member to hug.
Erika Piper, Director at Courtyard Estates of Sullivan, said, “It’s important, now more than ever that our tenants can see their loved one, and they went a step further and gave them the opportunity to actually touch or hug their loved one. It was such a heartwarming gift and all of the tenants are excited to try out the booth and get their much needed hugs and visits in.”
“Courtyard Estates of Sullivan has been offering other avenues of communication, such as Zoom, Facetime, or Facebook, but there’s just something about seeing your family in person and even hug, they get that chance now, all thanks to the Welsh family,” said Erika.
People can schedule a visit by calling the facility. Spots are filling up quickly for the hugging booth.
