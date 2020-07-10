ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The 1905 Brewing Company in Assumption welcomed customers back inside after a fire destroyed the original building in February 2019.
After months of construction and planning, 1905 is back to pouring beer for customers on Friday night. Tom Dooley, co-owner, said this is a moment he and the rest of the owners have worked toward.
"All of the hard work and putting it in to get to this point to be back and has paid off and we get to celebrate," Dooley said.
In February 2019 a fire destroyed the original building, located at Samuel and Chestnut Streets. The new establishment is located on North Chestnut Street across from the war memorial in Assumption. Craig Collins explained the new location is bigger and the inside has features from pieces around town.
"A lot of pride, anytime you have a goal and you work hard to reach it there is a sense of satisfaction and I'm sure I speak for everyone - we've accomplished that," he said.
Collins explained support after the fire and during the current health pandemic has him overwhelmed and grateful.
"It's just a feeling of being loved really, the local support, the moral support the prayer - we've been through it all and we had people pull us along the way," Collins said.
The brewery is open Friday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Pauly's BBQ Food Truck available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Farmer's Market returns from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be authentic barn doors for sale and growler fills. The brewery is open from noon until 10 p.m.
Sunday the brewery is pouring drinks from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. More information about 1905 can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.