ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Kemmerer Village, a Presbyterian home for children in Assumption, reported one positive case of COVID-19.
The positive case was in a staff member.
Contact tracing is being conducted.
Additional COVID-19 testing will be completed as it is determined to be necessary at the facility.
If you were at the facility recently and you are determined to be at risk, you will be contacted. If you were at the facility, but have not been contacted, the facility said you are not thought to be at risk.
