ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The mayor of Assumption, Don Dust, died Saturday, according to a post by the Assumption Community Pride Association.
"Don was an alderman before he became mayor and it was clear he loved the community of Assumption," the post said.
Dust was originally appointed mayor by City Council after the retirement of former mayor John Kehl.
"Don has always been an advocate by listening to our ideas and helping us make plans," the Pride Association wrote on its Facebook page. "We will greatly miss Don and offer our condolences to his family during this difficult time."
Dust was 64. A cause of death has not been released.
