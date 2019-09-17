ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Assumption announced its tap water is now safe again after warning people it could be deadly to infants under six months of age last week.
Due to high nitrate levels in the water, babies under six months who drank the water either on its own or mixed with formula ran the risk of becoming seriously ill or even dying.
Symptoms of babies consuming too much nitrate in water include shortness of breath, and Blue baby syndrome, indicated by blue skin. Symptoms develop rapidly.
The city announced that as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the water system is back in compliance with IEPA regulations for nitrates.
The reported nitrate level is 7.6mg/l, 3 mg/l lower than the regulatory level of 10mg/l.
The city is going to continue flushing hydrants to bring the levels down even further.
Laboratory results are available at city hall for anyone to view.
Adults and children older than six months were not in danger from the tap water.
Assumption said nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial, or agricultural sources, including septic systems and run-off.