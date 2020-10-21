CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person has died in a Champaign County crash, per Illinois State Police.
Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at 2700N in Champaign County.
U.S. Route 45 is closed from 2700N to 2900N, per a press release. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and a road closure should be expected for several hours.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
