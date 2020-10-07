URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person was shot Wednesday in Urbana.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of Beardsley Avenue and Romine Street Wednesday afternoon. The call came in at 2:29 p.m.
No details are available at this time about the extent of the victim's wounds, but police did say they were taken to a local hospital. Identifying information about the victim is not yet public.
Police also have not said any information about suspects.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
