URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to a hospital after a car struck a fire hydrant in Urbana.
Police said they were called at 9:19 p.m. Monday to the area of Main Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. The crash injured at least one person.
Details about a cause were unknown late Monday. The person's condition is not known at this time.
The car was badly damaged, police said.
