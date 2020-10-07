DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person went to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Decatur.
Police said they responded to this crash at 8:10 p.m. to the area of Fairview Avenue and Eldorado Street. This happened close to a motorcycle crash, which was at about 7 p.m. in the area of Eldorado and Oakland Avenue.
The extent of the injuries in the two-vehicle crash is unknown late Wednesday, but police did say none of them are life-threatening. They said one of the vehicles involved took significant damage.
A cause is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.
