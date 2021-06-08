CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person was wounded in a Tuesday night Champaign shooting.
Police confirmed there is at least one victim in a shooting at Blue Star Liquor, located at 918 W. Bradley Ave. in Champaign.
A heavy police presence could also be seen in front of a Champaign fire station at 702 W. Bradley Ave. late Tuesday. A car appeared to be blocking a garage with a fire truck inside.
It's unclear if these two scenes are related.
WAND News has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.