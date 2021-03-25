SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person was wounded in a Thursday shooting that happened in Springfield.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of E. Edwards St. It left the victim with non-life-threatening wounds.
Details about what exactly happened in this shooting are limited at this time.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.