SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - At least three deaths have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Reflections Memory Care in Savoy, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
IDPH said a fourth death could also be tied to the facility, but COVID-19 has not yet been confirmed as the cause of death in that case.
The News Gazette reports the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has reported three deaths linked to Reflections Memory Care.
The state is linking 31 total cases to the outbreak at the facility.
The vice president of operations at both Reflections Memory Care and Villas of Holly Brook told the News Gazette that on July 20 the Reflections facility in Savoy will have gone 28 days without a new case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.